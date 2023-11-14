Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Thousands of historic artifacts unearthed as Congaree River cleanup wraps

By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 40,000 tons of toxic sediment that had been sitting in a South Carolina river for more than a century have now been removed.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, and other state and city leaders joined Dominion Energy to mark the ahead-of-schedule completion of a cleanup project in the Congaree River.

The tar-like material was found in the river more than a decade ago, discarded from an early-to-mid-1900s gas plant operated by the former SCE&G, now Dominion Energy.

Cleanup itself began last summer.

“This is the only project like it done in the United States,” Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam said at Monday’s news conference.

But the toxic substance they dug up was not the only thing the waters of the Congaree covered up for centuries.

During the course of the $20 million project, crews unearthed thousands of artifacts, including several hundred Confederate relics from the Civil War.

Sherman’s Union troops dumped the Confederate military supplies in the river as they moved through Columbia at the end of the war, according to historians.

Even more than 150 years after the Civil War ended, some artifacts were still treacherous to handle.

“They recovered a couple of live rounds that had potential black powder in them and were able to kind of inert them and take them to the bomb squad and figure out how to dispose of them without causing an explosion,” TRC Archeological Program Manager Sean Norris said.

It wasn’t just Civil War relics that crews found hidden underneath the Congaree’s waters.

Archeologists said these discoveries tell the story of South Carolina’s capital city.

“It’s got historic artifacts from the beginning of Columbia. We’ve got Native American artifacts out there. We’ve got artifacts that we believe came from the canal after the flood and the canal burst,” Norris said.

The project leaves the river cleaner than it was and leaves the state with treasures unseen for more than a century.

“They seem like just stories from the past, but when we read about those and we see artifacts and see things that touched people’s hands, it brings right back to how fortunate we are in this state and in this country to be where we are,” Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters.

The Civil War artifacts will eventually have a permanent home in the South Carolina State Museum’s Confederate Relic Room, located in downtown Columbia, just a few blocks away from where crews found them in the river.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain...
Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising

Latest News

Michael Archuleta Jr.
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Brunswick County planning board denies proposed housing development in Ash
Brunswick County planning board denies proposed housing development in Ash
Moolah Kicks CEO delivers free shoes to local girls’ basketball teams
One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
The Brunswick County Board of Elections released the number of absentee ballots still...
Seven outstanding absentee ballots could impact tight Southport mayor’s race