Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations to resume Tuesday afternoon
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Ferry Division announced just after 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday that the Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry is temporarily suspending operations.
Officials say the suspension is due to issues with the ramp.
It will be back on schedule starting with the 1 p.m. out of Southport and the 1:45 pm. out of Fort Fisher.
“If you have any questions or for more information, please call 910-477-5200,” an NC Ferry Division announcement states.
