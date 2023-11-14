Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations to resume Tuesday afternoon

The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry
The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Ferry Division announced just after 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday that the Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry is temporarily suspending operations.

Officials say the suspension is due to issues with the ramp.

It will be back on schedule starting with the 1 p.m. out of Southport and the 1:45 pm. out of Fort Fisher.

“If you have any questions or for more information, please call 910-477-5200,” an NC Ferry Division announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain...
Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising

Latest News

Lanes have reopened on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall following a water main break on...
Lanes reopen on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall following water main break
The Smith Creek Bridge after being damaged in 2021.
Smith Creek Bridge to reopen in Wilmington
The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday at around noon that a water main break on...
Lanes reopen on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall following water main break
A section of Pireway Road NW near Ash-Little Road NW is set to close at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov....
Pireway Road in Brunswick County to close temporarily for work