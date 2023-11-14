Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations to resume Tuesday afternoon

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Ferry Division announced just after 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday that the Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry is temporarily suspending operations.

Officials say the suspension is due to issues with the ramp.

It will be back on schedule starting with the 1 p.m. out of Southport and the 1:45 pm. out of Fort Fisher.

“If you have any questions or for more information, please call 910-477-5200,” an NC Ferry Division announcement states.

