Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Southport pier to close for inspection

Southport City Pier
Southport City Pier(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport announced that its pier is set to close on Thursday, Nov. 16, to allow for an inspection.

“On Thursday, November 16th there will be divers diving at the Southport City Pier to check the underwater structure of the City Pier. We will need the pier to be completely closed while they perform their inspection. It should only take that day. As soon as they are finished the pier will open back up to regular activities,” the announcement from the city states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain...
Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising

Latest News

The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry
Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations to resume Tuesday afternoon
Student athletes play in the Trask Coliseum Basketball Court at UNCW
Wilmington Health partners with UNCW to provide care to student athletes
Michael Archuleta Jr.
Bicyclist in Brunswick Co. killed in apparent hit and run
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position