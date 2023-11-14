Southport pier to close for inspection

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport announced that its pier is set to close on Thursday, Nov. 16, to allow for an inspection.

“On Thursday, November 16th there will be divers diving at the Southport City Pier to check the underwater structure of the City Pier. We will need the pier to be completely closed while they perform their inspection. It should only take that day. As soon as they are finished the pier will open back up to regular activities,” the announcement from the city states.

