Seven outstanding absentee ballots could impact tight Southport mayor’s race

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections released the number of absentee ballots still outstanding for the 2023 November Municipal Elections. According to the release sent by the BOE office, there are seven outstanding ballots in Southport, which is significant since the unofficial count in the mayor’s race shows the top two candidates currently separated by three votes.

The seven ballots in Southport, along with those from other municipalities and two sanitary districts, will be considered later this week when the Board of Elections convenes for a pre-canvassing meeting on Thursday ahead of the Friday 11:00 a.m. canvass meeting.

Here’s why it is important. Currently, incumbent mayor Joe Pat Hatem leads Alderman Rich Alt by a count of 833-830 votes. Once any provisional and absentee ballots are added to those totals, it is likely the second-place finisher will be eligible to request a recount. State law reads:

“In a ballot item within the jurisdiction of the county board of elections, a candidate shall have the right to demand a recount of the votes if the difference between the votes for that candidate and the votes for a prevailing candidate is not more than one percent (1%) of the total votes cast in the ballot item, or in the case of a multiseat ballot item not more than one percent (1%) of the votes cast for those two candidates. The demand for a recount must be made in writing and must be received by the county board of elections by 5:00 P.M. on the first business day after the canvass. The recount shall be conducted under the supervision of the county board of elections.”

Currently, the number of votes cast for all candidates in that race is 1754, meaning any candidate within 17 votes would be eligible to request a recount. That number could increase, depending on the number of absentee and provisional ballots that are reviewed and approved by the county board of elections when it convenes Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers at the government center in Bolivia.

The county canvass will happen Friday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., also in the county commissioners’ chambers. The board at that time will address any remaining absentee and provisional ballots that were not reviewed during the pre-canvass meeting, tabulate the votes and add them to the results and then release those ‘official’ results to the public.

Here is a list of the outstanding absentee ballots for municipalities and sanitary districts in Brunswick County, as released Monday evening by the county board of elections.

Municipality

Bald Head Island - 12

Belville - 2

Carolina Shores - 1

Holden Beach - 4

Leland - 9

Northwest - 1

Oak Island - 8

Ocean Isle Beach - 6

Shallotte - 1

Southport - 7

St. James - 4

Sunset Beach - 2

Sanitary District

H2Go - 15

Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District - 2

