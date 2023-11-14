Mt. Calvary Center to host free lunch and learn on managing holiday grief

WILIMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is inviting the community for a free lunch and learn at noon on Thursday, Nov. 16.

This edition of the center’s monthly lunch and learn series will be about managing holiday grief.

“The holidays can be a very sad and stressful time and we are focused on bettering the lives of the communities that we serve and events like this are just one small way that we are reaching out to provide information, resources, and support. We look forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for community health throughout Southeastern North Carolina,” said Mt. Calvary President Dr. Jimmy Tate.

The lunch will be at the center’s Wilmington office at 2709 Market St., Suite 101, across from the YMCA.

You’re asked to RSVP by calling 910-665-1352.

