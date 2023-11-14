Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mt. Calvary Center to host free lunch and learn on managing holiday grief

Lunch and learn on holiday grief at the Mt. Calvary Center in Wilmington
Lunch and learn on holiday grief at the Mt. Calvary Center in Wilmington(Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILIMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is inviting the community for a free lunch and learn at noon on Thursday, Nov. 16.

This edition of the center’s monthly lunch and learn series will be about managing holiday grief.

“The holidays can be a very sad and stressful time and we are focused on bettering the lives of the communities that we serve and events like this are just one small way that we are reaching out to provide information, resources, and support. We look forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for community health throughout Southeastern North Carolina,” said Mt. Calvary President Dr. Jimmy Tate.

The lunch will be at the center’s Wilmington office at 2709 Market St., Suite 101, across from the YMCA.

You’re asked to RSVP by calling 910-665-1352.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain...
Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising

Latest News

North Carolina license plate
Applicants sought to operate Brunswick Co. license plate agencies
The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry
Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations resume
Smith Creek Bridge reopened in Wilmington on Nov. 14, 2023
Smith Creek Bridge reopens in Wilmington
Pender County school buses
Pender County Schools issues survey on potential bell schedule changes