Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Moolah Kicks CEO delivers free shoes to local girls’ basketball teams

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Moolah Kicks’s CEO Natalie White visited West Brunswick, North Brunswick and Hoggard High Schools to give free shoes to their girls’ basketball teams.

White is a former NCAA Basketball star athlete who has created a company to focus on promoting women’s sports, to create shoes and apparel meant to support girls and women in sports and to hype up the women’s game so it’s at least on the same level of public interest as the men’s game.

White says it’s difficult to find shoes for women players that are made for a woman’s foot.

She spoke with many Hoggard athletes, mainly about what it takes to start a business, the dedication, sacrifice and hard work to make a dream a reality.

“It was the importance of hard work, paying attention to detail, always being ready and how some of those that I learned in high school and what I learned in high school still apply in college then as you start a career and hopefully your own business,” White said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show

Latest News

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
The Brunswick County Board of Elections released the number of absentee ballots still...
Seven outstanding absentee ballots could impact tight Southport mayor’s race
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position
Crystal Lloyd, Superintendent of Carolina Beach State Park as of 2023
Crystal Lloyd named new superintendent of Carolina Beach State Park
A flyer for the UNCW Department of Art and Art History and Kresge Greenhouse's "Lights Off, Art...
UNCW Department of Art and Art History presenting light-based art show and plant sale