Moolah Kicks CEO delivers free shoes to local girls’ basketball teams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Moolah Kicks’s CEO Natalie White visited West Brunswick, North Brunswick and Hoggard High Schools to give free shoes to their girls’ basketball teams.

White is a former NCAA Basketball star athlete who has created a company to focus on promoting women’s sports, to create shoes and apparel meant to support girls and women in sports and to hype up the women’s game so it’s at least on the same level of public interest as the men’s game.

White says it’s difficult to find shoes for women players that are made for a woman’s foot.

She spoke with many Hoggard athletes, mainly about what it takes to start a business, the dedication, sacrifice and hard work to make a dream a reality.

“It was the importance of hard work, paying attention to detail, always being ready and how some of those that I learned in high school and what I learned in high school still apply in college then as you start a career and hopefully your own business,” White said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.