IFG and Good Shepherd Center partner to give away 1,000 turkey dinners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Innovative Financial Group and Good Shepherd Center partnered once again this year to donate turkey dinners to families.

IFG donated 1,000 turkey dinner bags, including nonperishable ingredients for a Thanksgiving dinner and a $25 Butterball turkey voucher.

The bags will be distributed during the center’s weekly giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from noon to 2 p.m.

“The need is so great right now, and our numbers are higher than ever,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight. “We are serving nearly 200 lunches a day in our Soup Kitchen. We are sheltering at least 100 men, women, and children every night. We know that the holidays are particularly tough, and we want our neighbors to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal.”

