Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A lucky slots player in Las Vegas recently struck it big.

According to IGT Jackpots, the player was on the Las Vegas Strip when they won big off a $5 bet.

That $5 won the unnamed winner more than $1.3 million.

In a post shared by IGT on X, the unidentified player won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

