Forever Family: November is National Adoption Month

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of you may wonder what adopting from foster care may be like. Well, November is National Adoption Month and in this week’s Forever Family segment, we want you to meet a single North Carolina mom who has created her family through foster care and adoption.

I knew that adoption was something that I wanted to do,” said Lauren, a foster and adoptive mom. “I just thought I had to be married. I started fostering on my own about two years ago. I’ve had about 14 kids since then. There are actually a lot of resources available through the county, through foster agencies.

“I am actually licensed through Seven Homes, there is a lot of support that comes from that especially if you are part of an agency, you have lots of other families involved that can come along side you and be your community. There is different opportunities like date night, where you can have child care taken care of. My church is a huge support for me.”

Lauren also shared the following advice for those considering fostering or adopting a child.

“Learn more about it and to get involved whether it is through fostering or through supporting someone in the foster world,” she said. “I hear all the time that people could not foster because they get too attached; but I would rather my heart be hurt, than to see a child not have a home to live in. I would rather my heart be hurt than the child’s heart be hurt.”

To learn more about fostering and adoption, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care by visiting foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

