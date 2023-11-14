First Alert Forecast: trending cloudier and milder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Tuesday morning. Keep your jacket handy, and let the car warm up as you start the day. Like Monday, Tuesday temperatures will fluctuate between the 60s in the afternoon and 40s towards the evening hours. Your First Alert Forecast also affords the chance for a few outlying areas on the mainland to dip to the 30s in the earliest dayparts, with 70s expect by late week, ahead of our next cold front.

Clouds will become more prominent throughout the week, with rain chances ticking up by Friday, sparked by the aforementioned front and a sharpening low pressure system. Another shot of rain is looking plausible ahead of Thanksgiving.

View your seven-day forecast here...http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook to Thanksgiving with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to wane, especially at the Carolina latitudes. Tropical storm development is trending more likely in the western Caribbean Sea by late week.

