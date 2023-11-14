Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Commission says North Carolina sports betting likely won’t begin in January

Sports betting in North Carolina won’t begin in January, no start date given
(KSLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With licensing applications yet to be received and rules yet to be approved, legalized sports betting in North Carolina isn’t expected to begin in early January as the state’s new gambling laws permitted.

Legislation approved by the General Assembly this year said the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which is tasked with regulating the new mobile and in-person sports gambling, has until next June 15 to launch the betting options. But the law said gambling could begin as soon as Jan. 8 — which is the date of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Commission members and staff said at its sports betting committee on Tuesday that meeting the January date was unworkable given all the activities that have yet to occur, WRAL-TV reported. No start date was identified.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Archuleta Jr.
‘Everyone feels the loss for the Archuleta family’: Bicyclist in Brunswick Co. killed in hit-and-run
Cheetah Gentlemen's Club in Wilmington.
Owners of Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club respond to county’s plan to acquire property through eminent domain
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Shane Fernando
Shane Fernando chosen as new CEO of Thalian Hall Center for Performing Arts
North Carolina license plate
Applicants sought to operate Brunswick Co. license plate agencies

Latest News

Hoggard Marching Band.
Friday Night Football: NCHSAA Playoffs Round 2
The Panthers lost to the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Thursday night.
Young takes blame as Carolina’s offense sputters again in loss to Chicago
Get Fit with 6: November challenge
Get Fit with 6: November challenge
Football (MGN)
East Bladen Eagles named Friday Night Football Team of the Week
The Get Fit with 6: November challenge features three exercises focusing on glutes, quads and...
Get Fit with 6: November challenge