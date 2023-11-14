Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cape Fear Community College to host free concerts showcasing student talent

The CFCC Jazz Ensemble will play on Nov. 27, while the CFCC Orchestra and Guitar Student...
The CFCC Jazz Ensemble will play on Nov. 27, while the CFCC Orchestra and Guitar Student Concert will take place on Nov. 28. Both shows will begin at 7 p.m.(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Music Department has announced two student concerts for Monday, Nov. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 28.

According to the announcement, the CFCC Jazz Ensemble will play on Nov. 27, while the CFCC Orchestra and Guitar Student Concert will take place on Nov. 28. Both shows will begin at 7 p.m.

“The Jazz Ensemble Concert will feature talented student musicians performing a diverse repertoire of traditional and contemporary jazz genres, showcasing their passion and talent in this vibrant musical style. Whether you are a seasoned jazz aficionado or new to the genre, this concert will surely entertain and impress,” the release from the college states. “The Orchestra and Guitar Concert will highlight the impressive skills of CFCC students. Audiences can expect a captivating performance that combines an orchestra’s classical elegance and a guitar’s enchanting melodies.”

The public performances will be free to attend and take place at the Wilson Center, located at 703 N 3rd St. in Wilmington.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain...
Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising

Latest News

Crystal Lloyd, Superintendent of Carolina Beach State Park as of 2023
Crystal Lloyd named new superintendent of Carolina Beach State Park
A flyer for the UNCW Department of Art and Art History and Kresge Greenhouse's "Lights Off, Art...
UNCW Department of Art and Art History presenting light-based art show and plant sale
Mustaches for Kids
Mustaches For Kids raises $25,000, still working toward $100,000 goal
According to the town, the park’s other facilities will remain open as crews work on the disc...
Disc golf course, Salty Dog Park in Bill Smith Park closed for maintenance