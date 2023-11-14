Cape Fear Academy starts new scholarship initiative for students with limited financial support from $5 million donation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Academy has announced a scholarship initiative - the Pathways to Excellence Scholarship Fund - aimed to help high-achieving students with limited financial resources.

“We are deeply grateful to our generous benefactor whose vision aligns with our mission,” Ed Ellison, Head of School at CFA, said. “This initiative underscores our belief that diversity strengthens our entire community by cultivating a richness of ideas, a broadening of perspectives, and a respect for others. We are committed to building and sustaining a faculty, student body, and school culture that reflects the variety of talents, perspectives and backgrounds in the greater community around us. In doing so, we prepare our students to thrive in a complex and ever-changing world.”

Provided by a $5 million anonymous donation, the fund will go to fostering diversity and enriching diversity with a specific focus on families from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and emphasizing the enrollment and support of students of color.

“Our family is thrilled to announce our collaboration with Cape Fear Academy in launching the Pathways to Excellence Scholarship Program,” the anonymous donor wrote in a press release. “This initiative reflects our shared commitment to providing deserving, mission-capable students in southeastern North Carolina with the financial support needed to access the outstanding education offered by CFA, a school renowned for preparing graduates for success in higher education and beyond. Through this partnership, we aim to create transformative opportunities and contribute to the development of future leaders in our community.”

