Brunswick County planning board denies proposed housing development in Ash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The proposed Ashton Farms development that would bring almost 3,000 housing units to the community of Ash was denied by the Brunswick County planning board at Monday night’s meeting.

Chairman Joy Easley motioned to deny the development after the board heard residents of Ash and developers speak on the topic for almost three hours. Easley says her main concern was preserving the heritage sites and the wetlands.

The board unanimously sided with her.

It was a pleasant surprise to a crowd that was mostly full of Ash residents, many of which spoke in opposition to the development for reasons from a lack of infrastructure to the impacts on the environment.

At the meeting, developers said it could be positive for the community by bringing more restaurants and retail location to the area.

That argument was not convincing to those who live in Ash, and it wasn’t enough to convince the planning board to go through with the development.

“I’m really excited that they listened to us. They listened to our concerns and our fears about what we want as a community and what we need,” said Christie Marek, who lives in Ash.

“Overall I’m happy about the decision that it didn’t go through,” said Carl Parker, the president of the Brunswick County NAACP. Parker doesn’t live in Ash, but he says it was important to attend the meeting to represent members of the community who felt they had been marginalized. “Maybe we need a national park rather than a new development,” he said.

Marek expressed concern that the engineers and developers would come back with a different plan. She says the community is ready to fight back if and when it happens.

The board says they would have to give feedback to the developers and engineers about why they denied the proposal.

One board member also brought up that there would need for a connector spike road that had two entrances, to make it easier for fire and EMS to access the housing units, before they would approve the development.

