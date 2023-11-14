Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is looking for 20-year-old Michael Archuleta Jr.

According to the sheriff’s office, Archuleta Jr. was last seen “leaving grandmothers on foot to go fishing with a David subject.”

Authorities describe Archuleta Jr. as being 6′1″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown eyes. He may be wearing a black hoodie, black pants and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.

