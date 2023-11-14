Applicants sought to operate Brunswick Co. license plate agencies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - Applicants are being sought to operate license plate agencies in Shallotte and Southport, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees these agencies but they are managed by private businesses or local governments.

The current agency in Shallotte, located at 5300 S. Main St., Suite A, will close on Dec. 21 after the current operator’s contract ends. Deborah Meadows has operated the agency since 1982.

The previous agency in Southport, at 4831 Port Loop Rd., closed on Jan. 6.

“The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county,” a NCDOT news release states.

Completed applications must be returned no later than Dec. 14. The applications (Form MVR-93I, Form MVR-93B, or Form MVR-93M) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants can call 919-615-8521 with questions.

“LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 124 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina,” the news release states. “People are reminded that many vehicle services can be completed online, including property tax payments and registration renewals. To get started, please visit MyNCDMV.gov.”

