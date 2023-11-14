Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Applicants sought to operate Brunswick Co. license plate agencies

North Carolina license plate
North Carolina license plate(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - Applicants are being sought to operate license plate agencies in Shallotte and Southport, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees these agencies but they are managed by private businesses or local governments.

The current agency in Shallotte, located at 5300 S. Main St., Suite A, will close on Dec. 21 after the current operator’s contract ends. Deborah Meadows has operated the agency since 1982.

The previous agency in Southport, at 4831 Port Loop Rd., closed on Jan. 6.

“The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county,” a NCDOT news release states.

Completed applications must be returned no later than Dec. 14. The applications (Form MVR-93I, Form MVR-93B, or Form MVR-93M) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants can call 919-615-8521 with questions.

“LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 124 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina,” the news release states. “People are reminded that many vehicle services can be completed online, including property tax payments and registration renewals. To get started, please visit MyNCDMV.gov.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain...
Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising

Latest News

Lunch and learn on holiday grief at the Mt. Calvary Center in Wilmington
Mt. Calvary Center to host free lunch and learn on managing holiday grief
The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry
Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations resume
Smith Creek Bridge reopened in Wilmington on Nov. 14, 2023
Smith Creek Bridge reopens in Wilmington
Pender County school buses
Pender County Schools issues survey on potential bell schedule changes