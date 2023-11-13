UNCW Department of Art and Art History presenting light-based art show and plant sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Department of Art and Art History and the Kresge Greenhouse are inviting the community to Lights Off, Art On!, a light-based art show set for Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The events will begin with a small plant sale in front of the greenhouse from 11 am. to 2 p.m. and conclude with a light show event inside the greenhouse starting at 6:30 p.m.

Cash and debit cards are accepted, the the event is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.