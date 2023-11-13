Senior Connect
UNCW Department of Art and Art History presenting light-based art show and plant sale

A flyer for the UNCW Department of Art and Art History and Kresge Greenhouse's "Lights Off, Art On!" event(Kresge Greenhouse and the UNCW Department of Art and Art History)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Department of Art and Art History and the Kresge Greenhouse are inviting the community to Lights Off, Art On!, a light-based art show set for Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The events will begin with a small plant sale in front of the greenhouse from 11 am. to 2 p.m. and conclude with a light show event inside the greenhouse starting at 6:30 p.m.

Cash and debit cards are accepted, the the event is open to the public.

