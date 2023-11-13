State reports five stillbirths or neonatal deaths in connection to congenital syphilis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Nov. 13 that there were five stillbirths or neonatal deaths in babies with congenital syphilis between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1 of this year.

The NCDHHS says the alert comes after a provider memo issued last week to ask providers to help prevent congenital syphilis and reverse the trend.

“From 2012 to 2022, there was a 547% increase in reported syphilis cases in North Carolina among women with an associated increase in congenital syphilis infections, from 1 case in 2012 to 57 cases in 2022. This increase mirrors the national trend as described this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vital Signs: Missed Opportunities for Preventing Congenital Syphilis – United States, 2022 and the increase previously reported by NCDHHS,” an NCDHHS announcement states.

Congenital syphilis can be prevented, but untreated syphilis in pregnancy can cause miscarriages, stillbirth and neonatal death along with life-long health impacts for the baby. In a review of cases in 2022, NCDHHS says that issues included little to no prenatal care, missed chances to test people during pregnancy as required by state law and inadequate or delayed treatment of the parent’s syphilis infection.

“All pregnant women should be screened at least three times during pregnancy. Sexually transmitted infections can still be present even if the exposure was in the past and even if there are no symptoms. In 2022, 86% of pregnant women diagnosed with syphilis in North Carolina did not have symptoms at the time of diagnosis. Symptom-based testing alone would have missed these infections,” the NCDHHS announcement states.

You can learn more online on the NCDHHS website.

