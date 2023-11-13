Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

State reports five stillbirths or neonatal deaths in connection to congenital syphilis

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Nov. 13 that there were five...
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Nov. 13 that there were five stillbirths or neonatal deaths in babies with congenital syphilis between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1 of this year.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Nov. 13 that there were five stillbirths or neonatal deaths in babies with congenital syphilis between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1 of this year.

The NCDHHS says the alert comes after a provider memo issued last week to ask providers to help prevent congenital syphilis and reverse the trend.

“From 2012 to 2022, there was a 547% increase in reported syphilis cases in North Carolina among women with an associated increase in congenital syphilis infections, from 1 case in 2012 to 57 cases in 2022. This increase mirrors the national trend as described this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vital Signs: Missed Opportunities for Preventing Congenital Syphilis – United States, 2022 and the increase previously reported by NCDHHS,” an NCDHHS announcement states.

Congenital syphilis can be prevented, but untreated syphilis in pregnancy can cause miscarriages, stillbirth and neonatal death along with life-long health impacts for the baby. In a review of cases in 2022, NCDHHS says that issues included little to no prenatal care, missed chances to test people during pregnancy as required by state law and inadequate or delayed treatment of the parent’s syphilis infection.

“All pregnant women should be screened at least three times during pregnancy. Sexually transmitted infections can still be present even if the exposure was in the past and even if there are no symptoms. In 2022, 86% of pregnant women diagnosed with syphilis in North Carolina did not have symptoms at the time of diagnosis. Symptom-based testing alone would have missed these infections,” the NCDHHS announcement states.

You can learn more online on the NCDHHS website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, another hospitalized following stabbing on Carolina Beach Road
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show
Bill signed into law to allow license plate readers on NCDOT-owned roads

Latest News

The Leland Town Council voted on Monday, Nov. 13, to sign a resolution supporting a stormwater...
Leland commits to improving stormwater management program after state audit finds violations
Mustaches for Kids
Mustaches For Kids raises $25,000, still working toward $100,000 goal
The Smith Creek Bridge after being damaged in 2021.
Smith Creek Bridge to reopen in Wilmington
The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday at around noon that a water main break on...
Lanes shut down on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall due to water main break