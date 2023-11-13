Smith Creek Bridge to reopen in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the Smith Creek Bridge in Wilmington will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 14, following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The bridge is located at 1200 Castle Hayne Road, allowing traffic to cross Smith Creek.

“In May 2021, the former steel-truss bridge was struck by a vehicle, permanently closing the structure. While plans to replace the bridge were underway, NCDOT sped up the design and construction phases,” the NCDOT announcement states. “The new bridge set to be unveiled to drivers this week is 50 feet wider for boats; has bicycle lanes; and no longer has vehicle height restrictions.”

