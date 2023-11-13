Silent disco to be held at North Carolina Aquarium Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium is hosting a Holiday Silent Disco to dance with the fishes on Dec. 16 from 6:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Attendants ages 21 and older can dance while surrounded by marine life and the Festival of Trees display.

“With state-of-the-art wireless headphones by Silent Events you’ll dance the night away to dance mixes of all genres and decades. Whether you’re into pop, rock, rap, EDM, or classics, the DJ and violin combination of Krispee Biscuits has got you covered! Don’t worry about disturbing the marine life – the silent disco concept ensures that the music is contained within your headphones, allowing you to dance freely without any noise pollution,” NC Aquarium wrote in a press release.

Tickets are limited and cost $50. 2 Drinks with Good Hops and Coastal Beverage will serve beverages, and Wheelz Pizza will serve food at the event.

All the proceeds go to the North Carolina Aquarium Society.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.