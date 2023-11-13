Pender County Schools issues survey on potential bell schedule changes

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has issued a survey on proposed bell schedules for the district.

“The current bell schedule presents a series of challenges: late arrivals due to bus driver shortages, early arrivals for scheduled doubles, shared buses leading to discipline and bullying concerns, recruitment difficulties for instructional assistants, and additional non-instructional supervision requirements due to doubles,” a PCS announcement states.

The school district has come up with three options, all of which make sure school doesn’t start before 7:30 a.m.

“Option A offers a standardized 7-hour school day for middle, elementary, and high school students, prioritizing a later start time for middle schools. Option B maintains a 7-hour day, keeping selected middle schools on a two-tier schedule, accommodating various school needs. Meanwhile, Option C, also a 7-hour day, strives to provide later start times for high school students while addressing transportation challenges,” the announcement continues.

You can make your voice heard via an online survey here and learn more via this presentation provided by the district.

