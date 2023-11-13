Senior Connect
Operation Christmas Child to accept shoebox gifts for children in need during National Collection Week

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Donors can now drop off shoebox gifts for families and children during National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child.

More than 4,500 drop-off sites are open from Nov. 13-20 to accept shoeboxes full of toys, personal care items, and school supplies.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts worldwide for thirty years and hopes to collect enough to reach 11 million children this year.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

Operation Christmas Child partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of love to children in need. A step-by-step guide on how to pack a shoebox can be found here.

The nearest drop-off location and hours of operation for each location can be found using the online look-up tool. You can search using the city or ZIP code.

