NHC Firefighters Union host charity golf tournament for mental health awareness

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Professional Firefighters Association Local 4576, hosted a golf tournament to raise money for firefighters in need of extra support.

On Saturday New Hanover County Fire hosted a charity golf tournament at Beau Rivage Golf Resort.

Laura Leigh Bransford is a New Hanover County Firefighter and part of the union. She says the golf tournament is raising money for the Chris Johnson Memorial Relief Fund. The memorial helps support mental health resources for fighters and any other needs.

“Suicide is a thing in first responders addiction is a thing any type of mental health. Not only the stuff we see on scene but in our personal lives it all just starts to accumulate overtime,” said Bransford.

The event was not only for firefighters but all law enforcement agencies and people from the community had the chance to participate.

" All of the golfers are either firefighters or sponsors are even people that are here at Beau Rivage. It’s a diverse group of people that are here today, it’s a little bit of everybody.”

Leaders of the event say they hope to continue the charity golf tournament every year.

