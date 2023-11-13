Local Government Commission to vote on WHA’s proposed bonds for Starway Village

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Local Government Commission is set to decide whether to approve the Wilmington Housing Authority’s proposed bonds for Starway Village and other agenda items at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov 14.

Commission members will consider approving the Wilmington Housing Authority’s plan to issue bonds worth $23.5 million for Starway Village I and $13.6 million for Starway Village II. The proceeds would be loaned to Starway Village to buy, build and equip low-income, multifamily rental housing. Starway Village I includes 176 units and II includes 102. Both developments include units for disabled, homeless, or mobility-impaired people.

Then, the WHA is asking to loan the $20 million in bond proceeds to OAHS Tidewater LLC to acquire, build and equip a 104-unit multifamily housing development called Tidewater Townhomes.

The N.C. Housing Finance Agency is asking for approval to issue $60 million in bonds to loan to Fitch Irick Portfolio to quire, rehabilitate and furnish 24 separate multi-family housing developments with a total of 769 units, including some in Columbus County.

The LGC will also consider a resolution that would establish guidelines for local governments to appeal the LGC’s decisions regarding late financial audits.

“Tardy reports frustrate the LGC’s ability to carry out statutory financial oversight of local governments. Among other issues, late audits could jeopardize fiscal discipline, mask misappropriations and provide an unreliable picture of revenues and expenses when making budget decisions,” an LGC announcement states.

