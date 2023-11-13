Lighting The Way Christmas Tree Auction to be held for improvements for Community Arts Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lighting The Way Christmas Tree Auction is being hosted by the Thalian Association Community Theatre from Nov. 13 to Dec. 3.

The online auction, with all proceeds going to the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, will feature decorated one-of-a-kind tabletop Christmas trees that were decorated by residents, local businesses, and organizations that can be found in the lobby of the center.

The grand finale of the auction will be open to the public on Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate with cookies, hot chocolate, and the sounds of the season with Voices, the Community Arts Center Choir

The winning bidders will be announced after the concert, but you do not have to be present to win.

The much-needed improvements for the Community Arts Center will begin with replacing the folding upholstered chairs for the auditorium

