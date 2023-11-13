Leland commits to improving stormwater management program after state audit finds violations

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council voted on Monday, Nov. 13, to sign a resolution supporting a stormwater program compliant with state regulations after an audit found “major deficiencies.”

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality staff conducted a compliance audit of the towns Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit on July 19, per the memo prepared for the town by Niel Brooks.

Issues discovered included the lack of a written program to track issues with non-storm water going into storm sewers and the town’s lack of a standardized process for inspecting facilities for water drainage issues.

A town representative told WECT that this is a standard process, citing an article published on the UNC website which says that as of June 2020, notices of violations were much more common than notices of compliance after completed audits.

“[T]his is a standard process and the “violation” is more of the norm than the exception for municipalities when they are audited. Our audit gives us a path moving forward for where we need to improve our stormwater program,” said Leland Communications Manager Jessica Jewell.

The notice of violation from the DEQ says that the town could be hit by a daily state civil penalty of up to $25,000 if the town’s new permit doesn’t meet the state requirements, which doesn’t include any potential penalties from the federal government.

One issue was the lack of a written Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination (IDDE) Program, which the EPA describes as a program to track and stop any problematic non-storm water from going into storm sewers. While the town has IDDE ordinance or other mechanism that gives it the legal authority to prohibit illicit connections and discharges, it didn’t have written procedures for investigating illicit discharges.

An evaluation of the town’s municipal operations center at 1987 Andrew Jackson Highway found that chemical storage issues were observed in various locations and also evaluated the town’s MS4 inspector. It says that while he is knowledgeable about stormwater pollution prevention, the process he used didn’t meet rules due to the lack of a standardized form or checklist, photos or a review of the facility’s stormwater plan.

The evaluation doesn’t note a particular corrective action regarding inspections besides noting that the town’s inspection procedures are being developed.

The notice includes an example resolution for use by the town to commit to implementing a compliant stormwater system, and this example was adapted for the town and adopted during the special meeting.

Full meeting agendas are available on the town’s website, and you can read the resolution below:

