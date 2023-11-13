Lanes shut down on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall due to water main break
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday just before noon that a water main break on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall is expected to shut down lanes of traffic for several hours.
“CFPUA is on the scene and will be shutting down lanes to traffic,” the WPD announcement states.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.