Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lanes shut down on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall due to water main break

The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday at around noon that a water main break on...
The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday at around noon that a water main break on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall is expected to shut down lanes to traffic for several hours.(mgn)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday just before noon that a water main break on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall is expected to shut down lanes of traffic for several hours.

“CFPUA is on the scene and will be shutting down lanes to traffic,” the WPD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, another hospitalized following stabbing on Carolina Beach Road
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show
Bill signed into law to allow license plate readers on NCDOT-owned roads

Latest News

The Smith Creek Bridge after being damaged in 2021.
Smith Creek Bridge to reopen in Wilmington
A section of Pireway Road NW near Ash-Little Road NW is set to close at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov....
Pireway Road in Brunswick County to close temporarily for work
“The new bridge set to be unveiled to drivers this week is 50 feet wider for boats; has bicycle...
Smith Creek Bridge to reopen in Wilmington
According to a WPD representative, only minor injuries were reported by units at the scene.
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle