Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position

Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair(Whiteville City Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kandle Rogers announced that she will remain on the Whiteville City Schools Board of Education on Nov. 13 but step down from her position as chair of the board.

Rogers announced during a board meeting, claiming that she didn’t do anything she was found guilty of.

The NAACP called for her resignation after she was found guilty of assault.

Whiteville City Schools Board Chair found guilty in assault case, NAACP calls for resignation

This is a breaking news update and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show

Latest News

Wilmington Housing Authority
Local Government Commission to vote on WHA’s proposed bonds for Starway Village
One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain...
Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising
Roger Littlejohn
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people shot, including 11-year-old