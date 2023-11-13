Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kandle Rogers announced that she will remain on the Whiteville City Schools Board of Education on Nov. 13 but step down from her position as chair of the board.

Rogers announced during a board meeting, claiming that she didn’t do anything she was found guilty of.

The NAACP called for her resignation after she was found guilty of assault.

This is a breaking news update and more details will be added as they become available.

