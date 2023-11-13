Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: drying out and warming up

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday. Wilmington netted 0.79″ of rain this weekend. While the tally won’t be enough to alleviate the drought, it brought about the first rains of the month of November. Expect shower chances to swell from near 0% Wednesday to 20% Thursday to 40% Friday.

Keep your jacket handy, especially in the early parts of the work week. Monday and Tuesday temperatures will fluctuate between the 40s early and the 60s late. Your First Alert Forecast even affords the chance for a few outlying areas on the mainland to dip to the 30s in the earliest dayparts.

Your First Alert Forecast peppers some 70s days with some sun intervals into the longer range. View your seven-day forecast here...http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook to the day before Thanksgiving with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to wane, especially at the Carolina latitudes. Tropical storm development will become possible in the western Caribbean Sea by midweek, though.

