Disc golf course, Salty Dog Park in Bill Smith Park closed for maintenance

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island has announced that the Salty Dog Park and disc golf course in Bill Smith Park are to close Monday through Friday, Nov. 13-17, for maintenance work.

“This closure will be to support park maintenance, equipment repairs, and grounds work, including a new concrete entrance at the Salty Dog Park, and replacement of the Tee boxes on the Disc Golf Course,” the announcement from the town states.

According to the town, the park’s other facilities will remain open as crews work on the disc golf course and dog park.

