Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Crystal Lloyd named new superintendent of Carolina Beach State Park

Crystal Lloyd, Superintendent of Carolina Beach State Park as of 2023
Crystal Lloyd, Superintendent of Carolina Beach State Park as of 2023(N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation announced on Nov. 13 that Crystal Lloyd is now the park superintendent at Carolina Beach State Park.

Lloyd has been a park superintendent at Falls Lake State Recreation Area since 2021.

“The park superintendent leads the operations and administration at the park and has a comprehensive set of responsibilities that include staffing, training, law enforcement, planning, natural and cultural resource management, interpretation and education, and visitor services,” a parks and recreation announcement states.

Lloyd is from Creedmoor and earned a bachelor’s in parks, recreation and tourism management from NC State. She joined the division at first working as a seasonal employee at Falls Lake State Recreation in high school and continued to work for parks in the summer. In summer of 2012 she became a ranger at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park and transferred to Falls Lake in 2015.

“Crystal has a unique perspective of division operations, moving her way up from seasonal positions to park ranger and to park superintendent,” said N.C. State Parks Director Brian Strong. “We are excited to have Crystal at Carolina Beach State Park and the years of experience she brings as a superintendent will be invaluable as she stewards the unique natural and recreational resources of the park.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show

Latest News

A flyer for the UNCW Department of Art and Art History and Kresge Greenhouse's "Lights Off, Art...
UNCW Department of Art and Art History presenting light-based art show and plant sale
Mustaches for Kids
Mustaches For Kids raises $25,000, still working toward $100,000 goal
According to the town, the park’s other facilities will remain open as crews work on the disc...
Disc golf course, Salty Dog Park in Bill Smith Park closed for maintenance
A Wilmington native’s book about an army helicopter is soaring to new heights across the world.
Local veteran writes children’s book with the hopes to inspire others
The New Hanover County Professional Firefighters Association hosted a golf tournament to raise...
NHC firefighters union hosts charity golf tournament for mental health awareness