Crystal Lloyd named new superintendent of Carolina Beach State Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation announced on Nov. 13 that Crystal Lloyd is now the park superintendent at Carolina Beach State Park.

Lloyd has been a park superintendent at Falls Lake State Recreation Area since 2021.

“The park superintendent leads the operations and administration at the park and has a comprehensive set of responsibilities that include staffing, training, law enforcement, planning, natural and cultural resource management, interpretation and education, and visitor services,” a parks and recreation announcement states.

Lloyd is from Creedmoor and earned a bachelor’s in parks, recreation and tourism management from NC State. She joined the division at first working as a seasonal employee at Falls Lake State Recreation in high school and continued to work for parks in the summer. In summer of 2012 she became a ranger at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park and transferred to Falls Lake in 2015.

“Crystal has a unique perspective of division operations, moving her way up from seasonal positions to park ranger and to park superintendent,” said N.C. State Parks Director Brian Strong. “We are excited to have Crystal at Carolina Beach State Park and the years of experience she brings as a superintendent will be invaluable as she stewards the unique natural and recreational resources of the park.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.