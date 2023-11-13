Senior Connect
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic is backed up on Carolina Beach Road, near its intersections with George Anderson Drive and Independence Boulevard, as crews respond to a collision involving an overturned vehicle.

The Wilmington Police Department announced just after 9:20 a.m. that it is on scene.

“WPD is on scene of a car collision at Carolina Beach Rd. and George Anderson Dr. Traffic is backed up, seek an alternate route,” a statement from the police department states.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

