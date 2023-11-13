Senior Connect
Community invited to ribbon cutting for Gullah Geechee Heritage Trail Demonstration Project

The event parking map for a ribbon cutting for the Gullah Geechee Heritage Trail Demonstration Project near Navassa(NC Gullah Geechee Greenway Blueway Heritage Trail)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a ribbon cutting for the Heritage Trail Demonstration Project set for Nov. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Per the NC Gullah Geechee Greenway Blueway Heritage Trail Project, the trail demonstration is the first step in developing a multi-use trail that recognizes the contributions of the Gullah Geechee people and shares important history about the county.

The event will be at Reaves Chapel, located at 2024 Cedar Hill Road, and include the unveiling and dedication of storyboard exhibit panels, a bench and a trail marker. Reaves Chapel was built back in the 1860s by people formerly enslaved on the Cedar Hill Plantation and neighboring plantations.

“The Heritage Trail Project aims to create sustainable cultural heritage tourism opportunities by developing multi-use paths and waterway trails that celebrate the significant cultural heritage and historic sites of the Gullah Geechee community in and around Navassa. The project’s long-term vision is to establish the historic trail in Navassa, linking it with other ongoing efforts in the region and providing greenway and blueway connections to various towns and communities throughout the Cape Fear River area,” an announcement states.

There will be complimentary offsite parking at the Lakes at Riverbend Subdivision with a free shuttle service to the event beginning at noon for all attendees. The organizers ask that people bring their seating.

