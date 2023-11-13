Columbus Co. Schools to hold regional Community Cafés for community discussion

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools is hosting a series of Community Cafés to connect with other families, share concerns and build relationships across the county.

The district will strengthen engagement across all schools based on information from these discussions. Interpreters, childcare and refreshments will be provided at each meeting.

The meetings will be held at the following dates and locations:

East Columbus Junior/Senior High School on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

West Columbus High School on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

South Columbus High School on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Kelly Jones at 910-642-5168 or by email.

