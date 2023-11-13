Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Columbus Co. Schools to hold regional Community Cafés for community discussion

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools is hosting a series of Community Cafés to connect with other families, share concerns and build relationships across the county.

The district will strengthen engagement across all schools based on information from these discussions. Interpreters, childcare and refreshments will be provided at each meeting.

The meetings will be held at the following dates and locations:

  • East Columbus Junior/Senior High School on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
  • West Columbus High School on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
  • South Columbus High School on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Kelly Jones at 910-642-5168 or by email.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show

Latest News

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain...
Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising
Roger Littlejohn
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people shot, including 11-year-old
Lighting the Way Christmas Tree Auction to benefit the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts...
Lighting The Way Christmas Tree Auction to be held for improvements for Community Arts Center