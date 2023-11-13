Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain Phlebotomy School.

Stein’s announcement says the lawsuit is due to the school allegedly falsely advertising a phlebotomy certification program without mentioning that the program is not licensed by the state. He is seeking a court order to prevent the school from holding further classes and as restitution for students he says were deceived by the owner, Dallas Rasmussen.

“These students paid for an education to invest in their futures,” said Stein. “Instead, this unlicensed, for-profit school took their money in exchange for degrees that won’t help them get a job. I’m taking this action to stand up for Oquirrh Mountain students and to protect others.”

Per the AG’s announcement, the unlicensed, for-profit school also operates in other states, offering three-day programs advertised as preparing students to take a national phlebotomy certification exam.

“However, they have done this without registering with the State Board of Proprietary Schools, in uninspected facilities, and with instructors whose credentials are unverified. These licenses are important, especially for for-profit schools, to ensure that they are meeting minimum quality standards and to provide a financial backstop that protects students whose schools unexpectedly close. Oquirrh Mountain allegedly deceives students about the training they receive and their ability to get phlebotomy jobs in the future by refusing to disclose that the program is unlicensed,” the announcement states.

You can find the full complaint online here via the N.C. Department of Justice.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.