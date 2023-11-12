Senior Connect
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street

Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a crash Saturday, Nov. 11 just after 12:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Dawson Street.

According to WPD, a driver collided with a telephone pole causing the pole to break and lean into the street. The driver left the scene before officers arrived.

The 2017 Mazda CX-5 was reported stolen the day before.

Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was able to deploy four generators in order to power the traffic signals. The Dawson Street Extension was shut down for several hours while Duke Energy made repairs.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at (910) 343-3609 or by using the Tip 411 app.

Bill signed into law to allow license plate readers on NCDOT-owned roads

