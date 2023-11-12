Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Person killed in Robeson County shooting, deputies say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 500 block of Edward Circle in Lumberton after reports someone had been shot.

The sheriff’s office added that once deputies arrived, 42-year-old Michael Hathaway was found dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, another hospitalized following stabbing on Carolina Beach Road
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist

Latest News

One person dead, another hospitalized following stabbing on Carolina Beach Road
Roger Littlejohn
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people shot, including 11-year-old
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd before 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Source: WBTV)
CMPD: Juvenile in custody after 2 seriously hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting