Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: chilly raindrops to gradually hand off to mild sunshine

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 11, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though the weekend timing is lamentable, your First Alert Forecast continues to offer the risk of beneficial raindrops Sunday. Rain will streak through in scattered patches and, under fairly solid clouds, temperatures will struggle to divorce themselves from the 40s and 50s through the day.

Keep your jacket handy in the early parts of the work week, too, though skies will no longer be rainy. Monday and Tuesday temperatures will fluctuate between the 40s early and the 60s late. Your First Alert Forecast even affords the chance for a few outlying areas on the mainland to dip to the 30s in the earliest dayparts.

Your First Alert Forecast peppers some 70s days with some sun intervals into the longer range. Expect shower chances to swell from near 0% Wednesday to 20% Thursday to 40% Friday.

Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to wane, especially at the Carolina latitudes. Tropical storm development will become possible in the western Caribbean Sea by midweek, though.

View your seven-day forecast here...

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show
Hoggard Marching Band.
Friday Night Football: NCHSAA Playoffs Round 2
Crews respond to a crash on U.S. 74 East near I-140 in Brunswick County on Friday evening, Nov....
Crews responding to wreck on U.S. 74 East near I-140
Bill signed into law to allow license plate readers on NCDOT-owned roads

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 11, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Rainy and cool for Veterans Day
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 11, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 11, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Nov. 10, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: temperatures dropping through the weekend, much needed rain likely
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Nov. 10, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Nov. 10, 2023