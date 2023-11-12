First Alert Forecast: chilly raindrops to gradually hand off to mild sunshine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though the weekend timing is lamentable, your First Alert Forecast continues to offer the risk of beneficial raindrops Sunday. Rain will streak through in scattered patches and, under fairly solid clouds, temperatures will struggle to divorce themselves from the 40s and 50s through the day.

Keep your jacket handy in the early parts of the work week, too, though skies will no longer be rainy. Monday and Tuesday temperatures will fluctuate between the 40s early and the 60s late. Your First Alert Forecast even affords the chance for a few outlying areas on the mainland to dip to the 30s in the earliest dayparts.

Your First Alert Forecast peppers some 70s days with some sun intervals into the longer range. Expect shower chances to swell from near 0% Wednesday to 20% Thursday to 40% Friday.

Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to wane, especially at the Carolina latitudes. Tropical storm development will become possible in the western Caribbean Sea by midweek, though.

