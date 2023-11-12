CMPD: Juvenile in custody after 2 seriously hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were seriously hurt after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte Saturday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Another juvenile suspect was taken into custody, authorities advised.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on South Church Street near Romare Bearden Park.

Police say upon arrival, two young victims were suffering from gunshot wounds; Medic rushed both to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said they recovered a firearm and are searching for additional suspects involved in the situation.

No other information was immediately available.

