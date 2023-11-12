Senior Connect
CMPD: Juvenile in custody after 2 seriously hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on South Church Street near Romare Bearden Park.
Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd before 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were seriously hurt after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte Saturday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Another juvenile suspect was taken into custody, authorities advised.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on South Church Street near Romare Bearden Park.

Police say upon arrival, two young victims were suffering from gunshot wounds; Medic rushed both to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said they recovered a firearm and are searching for additional suspects involved in the situation.

No other information was immediately available.

