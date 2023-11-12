Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people shot, including 11-year-old

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Providence Road in Gaffney.
The mother of the suspect is also in critical condition.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Gaffney man is facing several charges after shooting into a home with several people, including children, inside.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Providence Road in Gaffney.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived on the scene, they found an 11-year-old and a 74-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office adds there were several other people, including other children, in the home who were not hit by what deputies described as a barrage of bullets.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, deputies identified the suspect as 42-year-old Roger Littlejohn and determined he got into an argument with neighbors before going to his home to grab an assault rifle and went back and shot almost 40 rounds into the home. Deputies say officers with the Gaffney Police Department found Littlejohn a short distance from the scene where he was detained and the suspected gun used was recovered.

Littlejohn is facing 5 counts of attempted murder, 5 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and use of a weapon while under the influence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Sgt. John Underwood at 864-489-4722 extension 125.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, another hospitalized following stabbing on Carolina Beach Road
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist

Latest News

One person dead, another hospitalized following stabbing on Carolina Beach Road
Several traffic signals in the area lost power, due to the crash. Police say one officer was...
Police investigating collision into telephone pole on Dawson Street
Person killed in Robeson County shooting, deputies say
Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd before 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Source: WBTV)
CMPD: Juvenile in custody after 2 seriously hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting