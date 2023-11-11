Wilmington community celebrates black press that “rose from the ashes” of 1898 massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mary Alice Jervay-Thatch’s legacy is felt to this day in North Carolina.

“She has encouraged and empowered many to speak up,” Brenda Galloway. “To use their voice. Because a lot goes on in Wilmington and a lot doesn’t happen because no one says anything.”

Galloway attended “The Black Press Rising from The Ashes of 1898″ an observance of the 1898 Massacre and Coup D’état. The event was mostly a tribute to Mary Alice Jervay-Thatch, the editor of the Wilmington Journal who passed away in 2021.

“I wanted to come because this is part of my history,” Galloway said. “I remember the relationship I had with Miss Thatch. She was so instrumental in giving us a history here in Wilmington.”

The Wilmington Journal, a Black newspaper, was started by Jervay-Thatch’s grandfather nearly 20 years after white supremacists burned down the Daily Record during the 1898 coup d’etat. At that time, the Daily Record was Wilmington’s Black newspaper.

“The Journal was a household newspaper,” Galloway said. “We looked forward to getting it every weekend.”

Jervay-Thatch took over the reins of the Wilmington Journal from her father in 1996. Her work focused on bringing injustices faced by Wilmington’s Black community to light.

Most notably, her investigative work on the case of the Wilmington 10 is credited with getting the members pardoned by former North Carolina Governor Beverly Perdue in 2012.

One of the Wilmington 10 members, Wayne Moore, was in attendance at Friday’s event.

As the evening continued, however, news broke that one of the other members of the Wilmington 10, James “Bun” Mckoy, had died just that day.

Galloway lived two doors down from Mckoy when she was a little girl.

“I’m just sad,” Galloway said. “The Wilmington 10′s lives were taken from them really. They didn’t get to grow up and experience family structure. Once they were pardoned, they were so old and had been stigmatized. They didn’t have a good quality of life. I just wish we could have done better by them. I’m full of emotions.”

The Wilmington Journal hasn’t published regularly since Jervay-Thatch died in 2021. Galloway said she is left wondering where the future of Wilmington’s black press will go from here.

“The building needs to be made a historical landmark,” Galloway said. “So that my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren will have an opportunity to see the place where my stories were shared. It was the heart of the Black community. You could always get your story told. Now, what platform will we have to share our stories, share our truths? Too many ideas, too many stories will just go to the grave.”

