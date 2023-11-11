Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

“This is the most glorious thing ever, it’s touching” People come together to remember 1898 massacre

People from different backgrounds came together in remembrance of the events of 1898.
People from different backgrounds came together in remembrance of the events of 1898.(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Descendants of 1898, along with people from multiple religions have come together to embrace peace and healing in honor of the race riot and massacre.

Many emotions were felt on Friday morning in downtown Wilmington. Dozens of people gathered at what was formally known as the Daily Record.

The Daily Record was a black-owned newspaper that was burned down on November 10, 1898. 125 years later New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are holding a multi-faith blessing to bring the community together.

“We have to, we must acknowledge the horror and the pain and we must work to remember. And it’s only through that that we can promise that never again will something like that happen,” said Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov.

Many people put their religious differences aside, to pay respect to the lives that were lost during the 1898 massacre.

The 1898 massacre is known as a day when white supremacists overthrew the government, burned down black-owned businesses, ran others out of town or simply killed them.

Descendants of those who were involved in the massacre say there is nowhere else they rather be. Lucy McCauley said she wants to correct the wrongs of those who came before her and bring healing to those who lost family members.

“My great grandfather, William Barry McCoy was one of the perpetrators never had an inkling about it, it had never come up in my family. And now that I’ve started uncovering a lot of the facts for myself, there’s nowhere else that we’d be today,” said McCauley.

For the descendants of victims, the event was more like a family reunion. Many people involved say they feel connected sharing loved ones and common tragedy.

“It’s not only healing for me, it gave me my family. You got to understand, five years ago, I didn’t know they existed. And now I have all of these people. All of these people are my family,” said Gwendolyn Alexis.

Alexis’s great-grandfather was murdered during the 1898 violence. She drove from California to meet others and share her family story.

“The pain is always going to be there, you know, a black person in America, we have a lot of pain. And you see a lot of things happen that the pain continues, but because I have people who understand the pain, it makes it lighter for me, because I have someone who could be there with me,” said Alexis.

Turning a source of pain into a seed of hope, as Wilmington continues to move forward. For a full list of events of events happening to remember 1898, you can check out this story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Police helicopter at Ogden Park
Police helicopter makes precautionary landing at Ogden Park after warning light comes on
Crews respond to crash on U.S. 17 near Brunswick Forest
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after...
WPD: Man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself
Christopher Bryson Hickman
Clarkton man arrested in indecent liberties with a child case

Latest News

Wilmington 1898 coup d’état and massacre historical marker
Deadly events of 1898 still impact Wilmington 125 years later
He served for 24 years.
‘My passion & purpose’: Local veteran helps others adjust to life outside of service
Crews respond to a crash on U.S. 74 East near I-140 in Brunswick County on Friday evening, Nov....
Crews responding to wreck on U.S. 74 East near I-140
UNCW Senior Art Exhibition flyer
UNCW to hold public reception for Fall 2023 Senior Art Exhibition