“This is the most glorious thing ever, it’s touching” People come together to remember 1898 massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Descendants of 1898, along with people from multiple religions have come together to embrace peace and healing in honor of the race riot and massacre.

Many emotions were felt on Friday morning in downtown Wilmington. Dozens of people gathered at what was formally known as the Daily Record.

The Daily Record was a black-owned newspaper that was burned down on November 10, 1898. 125 years later New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are holding a multi-faith blessing to bring the community together.

“We have to, we must acknowledge the horror and the pain and we must work to remember. And it’s only through that that we can promise that never again will something like that happen,” said Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov.

Many people put their religious differences aside, to pay respect to the lives that were lost during the 1898 massacre.

The 1898 massacre is known as a day when white supremacists overthrew the government, burned down black-owned businesses, ran others out of town or simply killed them.

Descendants of those who were involved in the massacre say there is nowhere else they rather be. Lucy McCauley said she wants to correct the wrongs of those who came before her and bring healing to those who lost family members.

“My great grandfather, William Barry McCoy was one of the perpetrators never had an inkling about it, it had never come up in my family. And now that I’ve started uncovering a lot of the facts for myself, there’s nowhere else that we’d be today,” said McCauley.

For the descendants of victims, the event was more like a family reunion. Many people involved say they feel connected sharing loved ones and common tragedy.

“It’s not only healing for me, it gave me my family. You got to understand, five years ago, I didn’t know they existed. And now I have all of these people. All of these people are my family,” said Gwendolyn Alexis.

Alexis’s great-grandfather was murdered during the 1898 violence. She drove from California to meet others and share her family story.

“The pain is always going to be there, you know, a black person in America, we have a lot of pain. And you see a lot of things happen that the pain continues, but because I have people who understand the pain, it makes it lighter for me, because I have someone who could be there with me,” said Alexis.

Turning a source of pain into a seed of hope, as Wilmington continues to move forward. For a full list of events of events happening to remember 1898, you can check out this story.

