Friday Night Football: NCHSAA Playoffs Round 2
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the scores for the second round of the high school football state playoffs:
4A East:
#3 Hoggard 39, #19 Jordan 16.
#25 Fuquay-Varina 10, #24 Ashley 7.
#11 Laney 38, #6 Apex Friendship 20.
#10 New Bern 36, #26 New Hanover 15.
3A East:
#25 J.H. Rose 14, #9 North Brunswick 7.
2A East:
#6 Whiteville 28, #11 East Duplin 7.
1A East:
#2 West Columbus 54, #18 Pender 6.
#13 East Bladen 25, #4 Northside-Pinetown 18.
