Friday Night Football: NCHSAA Playoffs Round 2

Hoggard Marching Band.
Hoggard Marching Band.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the scores for the second round of the high school football state playoffs:

4A East:

#3 Hoggard 39, #19 Jordan 16.

#25 Fuquay-Varina 10, #24 Ashley 7.

#11 Laney 38, #6 Apex Friendship 20.

#10 New Bern 36, #26 New Hanover 15.

3A East:

#25 J.H. Rose 14, #9 North Brunswick 7.

2A East:

#6 Whiteville 28, #11 East Duplin 7.

1A East:

#2 West Columbus 54, #18 Pender 6.

#13 East Bladen 25, #4 Northside-Pinetown 18.

Click here for updated NCHSAA football brackets.

