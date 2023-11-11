First Alert Forecast: Rainy and cool for Veterans Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Veterans Day! Your First Alert Forecast features a cooler, cloudy, and rainy weekend ahead. Highs will meander in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday, inviting us to enjoy the comfort of sweaters, hoodies, and jackets. Keep your rain gear on standby this weekend as rain chances for today and tomorrow sit at 60%. Sunshine returns for the start of the work and school week with temperatures rebounding to the 60s and 70s.

Looking at the tropics, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin in the next few day and unlikely in the next week, as a low meanders off the coast of Central America. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30.

