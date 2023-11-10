Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wendy’s offers free nuggets every Wednesday for the rest of the year

The six-piece nuggets are free with any app purchase through the Wendy’s app or online.
The six-piece nuggets are free with any app purchase through the Wendy’s app or online.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Wendy’s is giving away chicken nuggets every Wednesday for the rest of the year.

The six-piece nuggets are free with any app purchase through the Wendy’s app or online.

The restaurant is also bringing back its seasonal treat this month.

Starting Nov. 14, customers will be able to order the Peppermint Frosty, which will replace the Pumpkin Spice Frosty that dropped in September.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has been offering “Free Fries Fridays” on its app with a minimum $1 purchase.

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts on Monday to the first 500 customers on Monday to celebrate World Kindness Day.

Analysts say inflation has left fast food customers hungry for bargains, and they say there’s no better deal than something for free.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Police helicopter at Ogden Park
Police helicopter makes precautionary landing at Ogden Park after warning light comes on
Crews respond to crash on U.S. 17 near Brunswick Forest
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after...
WPD: Man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself
Christopher Bryson Hickman
Clarkton man arrested in indecent liberties with a child case

Latest News

Bill singed into law to allow license plate readers on NCDOT-owned roads
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi will meet Wednesday for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught US-China relations
Logos for G/O Media and Jezebel are displayed on monitors in New York on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Jezebel, an incisive feminist voice since the height of the blogosphere era, is shutting down
Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from...
Strikes at hospitals in Gaza trigger exodus of thousands sheltering there