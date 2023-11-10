Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘Welcome back Kaelin’: Robeson County Deputy shot multiple times by murder suspect is back home

Kaelin Locklear
Kaelin Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jelia Hepner and Chris Lovingood
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Robeson County Deputy Kaelin Locklear is recovering at home after being shot multiple times while serving a warrant on a murder suspect. Locklear was one of two deputies shot in the line of duty on Tuesday.

“One of our heroes has been released from the hospital today. The Deputy Kaelin Locklear,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Locklear, who was shot multiple times while serving a warrant on a murder suspect, is alive and recovering. He says it meant the world to him to have the support of his community and fellow deputies.

“It just means a lot to me, that’s about all. My brothers at work they all supported me. When I came home they were all waiting here for me when I got here. I got to talk to them for a while.” Locklear said.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Police helicopter at Ogden Park
Police helicopter makes precautionary landing at Ogden Park after warning light comes on
Crews respond to crash on U.S. 17 near Brunswick Forest
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after...
WPD: Man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself
Christopher Bryson Hickman
Clarkton man arrested in indecent liberties with a child case

Latest News

Alex Manly
‘We still have these gaps in our stories’: 125 years later, descendants of Alex Manly talk about impacts of 1898 massacre
Blade is a very sweet and energetic dog who loves giving hugs and kisses.
Pet of the Week: Blade from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies are investigating near the 12000 block of NC 130 West...
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County
Boil water advisory issued for Bald Head Island