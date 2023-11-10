‘Welcome back Kaelin’: Robeson County Deputy shot multiple times by murder suspect is back home

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Robeson County Deputy Kaelin Locklear is recovering at home after being shot multiple times while serving a warrant on a murder suspect. Locklear was one of two deputies shot in the line of duty on Tuesday.

“One of our heroes has been released from the hospital today. The Deputy Kaelin Locklear,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Locklear, who was shot multiple times while serving a warrant on a murder suspect, is alive and recovering. He says it meant the world to him to have the support of his community and fellow deputies.

“It just means a lot to me, that’s about all. My brothers at work they all supported me. When I came home they were all waiting here for me when I got here. I got to talk to them for a while.” Locklear said.

