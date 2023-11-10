‘We still have these gaps in our stories’: 125 years later, descendants of Alex Manly talk about impacts of 1898 massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 125 years ago on November 10th, white supremacists in Wilmington killed many of the city’s black leaders and business owners.

Our community is holding a series of events this weekend to remember the lives lost and to educate others about this horrific time in history.

Alex Manly, who owned the “Daily Record” newspaper that burned down in the attack, escaped town so he wasn’t killed. Now his descendants are trying to piece together gaps in the stories.

“I really feel like my place and my role as an activist and organizer, this is the culmination of my life’s work, to put all of this political energy and organizing know how to work for my own family,” Roux Haile said. “You know we have these gaps in our stories that we’re looking to fill, and this is part of that.”

Haile’s family travels across the country back to Wilmington each year for the 1898 anniversary to participate in the commemorative events.

“The work isn’t done. We’re still working on it. Obviously, my family, other families are still affected by it,” Kieran Haile said. “It’s difficult to wrap your head around the fact that yes things that happened over 100 years ago affect us today, right now. My family and others lost a lot of property and generational wealth just because of this event and so there’s a growing effort to try and see some of that return to those families.”

