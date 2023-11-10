Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW to hold public reception for Fall 2023 Senior Art Exhibition

UNCW Senior Art Exhibition flyer
UNCW Senior Art Exhibition flyer(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Fall 2023 Senior Art Exhibition is opening at the Cultural Arts Building Art Gallery with a public reception on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“This juried show features 15 graduating seniors majoring in Studio Art including: Tabatha Abbott, Kim Blankenburg, Kait Carpenter, Ash Carroll, Curren Conner, Leah Davies, Jared Dodson, Trey Glover, Cooper Grant, Hayley Hornaday, Harper Hunt, Elyse Kiel, Amanda Kortan, Jessica McLellan, and Gavin Musty,” UNCW wrote in a press release.

The exhibition is a capstone requirement for seniors who are seeking a degree in Studio Art, and the artists’ work includes pastels, acrylic painting, foam sculpture, ceramics, photography, printmaking, illustrations, graphic design and mixed media. A wide variety of subjects are featured, from scenes of nature to self-portraits as well as fashion designs, dreamscapes, and storybook illustrations.

The exhibition will run through Friday, Dec. 15. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Visitors can access the gallery on the ground floor of the Cultural Arts Building near the main entrance.

For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Police helicopter at Ogden Park
Police helicopter makes precautionary landing at Ogden Park after warning light comes on
Crews respond to crash on U.S. 17 near Brunswick Forest
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after...
WPD: Man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself
Christopher Bryson Hickman
Clarkton man arrested in indecent liberties with a child case

Latest News

About 100 people to be laid off alongside closure of National Spinning plant in Columbus County
Deputies responded around 12:17 a.m. to 12110 Hwy. 130 West. near the Maxton area. (file photo)
21-year-old killed in Robeson County drive-by shooting
Bill signed into law to allow license plate readers on NCDOT-owned roads
Salvation Army (file photo)
Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicks off in Wilmington