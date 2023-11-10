UNCW to hold public reception for Fall 2023 Senior Art Exhibition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Fall 2023 Senior Art Exhibition is opening at the Cultural Arts Building Art Gallery with a public reception on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“This juried show features 15 graduating seniors majoring in Studio Art including: Tabatha Abbott, Kim Blankenburg, Kait Carpenter, Ash Carroll, Curren Conner, Leah Davies, Jared Dodson, Trey Glover, Cooper Grant, Hayley Hornaday, Harper Hunt, Elyse Kiel, Amanda Kortan, Jessica McLellan, and Gavin Musty,” UNCW wrote in a press release.

The exhibition is a capstone requirement for seniors who are seeking a degree in Studio Art, and the artists’ work includes pastels, acrylic painting, foam sculpture, ceramics, photography, printmaking, illustrations, graphic design and mixed media. A wide variety of subjects are featured, from scenes of nature to self-portraits as well as fashion designs, dreamscapes, and storybook illustrations.

The exhibition will run through Friday, Dec. 15. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Visitors can access the gallery on the ground floor of the Cultural Arts Building near the main entrance.

