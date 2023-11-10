Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

“Two nurses on the beach, what were the chances of that?” Ocean rescue survivor gets opportunity to meet bystanders and emergency responders who saved him

Ocean rescue survivor gets opportunity to meet bystanders and emergency responders who saved him
By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It all started out as a typical morning for Brian Tracy.

“I did my normal yoga routine, did some weightlifting, ran four miles, and then decided to go surfing,” Tracy said. “That’s where the memory is gone.”

Tracy was found floating face down in the water. He would later learn he had a cardiac episode.

“It was a 99 percent blockage of my right coronary artery,” Tracy said.

People just relaxing at the beach noticed Tracy and pulled him out of the water.

One of those people was Abigail Horne, a respiratory therapist who just happened to be in town for the day to watch her friend run a half marathon.

“I checked for a pulse and started CPR immediately,” Horne said.

She continued CPR until emergency responders got there. Despite her experience working in health care, she said dealing with a situation like this on a normal beach day was scary.

“In a hospital setting, I have all the equipment I need and other doctors,” Horne said. “It was very nerve-wracking to stay focused and handle this situation, but everyone stayed calm.”

Horne said it was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

Tracy didn’t regain consciousness until the next day when he woke up in the ICU.

“I remember asking, ‘Is this a dream?’” Tracy said. “It didn’t feel real.”

Almost three weeks later, Tracy had the opportunity to award Horne, other bystanders and emergency responders with certificates recognizing their efforts to save his life. At the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen meeting on Thursday, the room was packed with people who were there on that day and their family members.

“I’m just so grateful and thankful to everyone,” Tracy said.

Horne said it was amazing to get to talk to Tracy for the first time.

“I think it’s absolutely crazy that we’re here today. It’s the best-case scenario I could ever imagine. Great to see him and see that he’s already well and up and running,” Horne said.

Tracy recognizes how lucky he is that he was on the beach the same day as the bystanders with backgrounds in healthcare.

“Two nurses on the beach, what were the chances of that?” Tracy said.

But both Tracy and Horne said anyone can learn the skills necessary to save a life.

“Learning how to do first aid and CPR is a great thing for citizen response,” Horne said.

“If you can just play that one small part until professionals, emergency response or ocean rescue gets there…everything that those folks did before the AED got there is part of saving my life,” Tracy said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

Police helicopter at Ogden Park
Police helicopter makes precautionary landing at Ogden Park after warning light comes on
The sheriff said the suspect who shot two Robeson County deputies was out on bond on a murder...
Suspect who shot Robeson County deputies was out on bond for murder; judge releases statement
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
As New Hanover County has seen a surge in electric vehicle owners in the past five years, the...
New Hanover County considers mandating EV-ready parking spaces as electric vehicle ownership surges
Courtesy of CNN
‘It was almost like Christmas morning:’ SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement to end strike after 118 days