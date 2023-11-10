Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicks off in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign is now underway, aiming to make sure every child wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.

A ceremony to kick off the angel tree program took place Friday morning, Nov. 10, at Independence Mall.

The Salvation Army has a list of children in need called “angels,” and you can “adopt” one online or at different businesses around our area.

Once you do, you’ll learn their name and age and see a list of needs, such as coats and shoes, and wants, including toys and games.

You’ll buy a few things from the list and drop off the donations unwrapped.

You can sign up online.

