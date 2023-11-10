Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicks off in Wilmington

Salvation Army (file photo)
Salvation Army (file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign is now underway, aiming to make sure every child wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.

A ceremony to kick off the angel tree program took place Friday morning, Nov. 10, at Independence Mall.

The Salvation Army has a list of children in need called “angels,” and you can “adopt” one online or at different businesses around our area.

Once you do, you’ll learn their name and age and see a list of needs, such as coats and shoes, and wants, including toys and games.

You’ll buy a few things from the list and drop off the donations unwrapped.

You can sign up online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Police helicopter at Ogden Park
Police helicopter makes precautionary landing at Ogden Park after warning light comes on
Crews respond to crash on U.S. 17 near Brunswick Forest
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after...
WPD: Man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself
Christopher Bryson Hickman
Clarkton man arrested in indecent liberties with a child case

Latest News

Blade is a very sweet and energetic dog who loves giving hugs and kisses.
Pet of the Week: Blade from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services
Holiday Help in Pender County
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Community invited to provide holiday help for eastern Pender County residents
Many members of the Wilmington community came together to show respect for the events of 1898.
New Hanover County continues to remember events of 1898
A dedication was held on Nov. 9, 2023, for the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker in...
Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker dedication held in Wrightsville Beach
Wilmington 1898 coup d’état and massacre historical marker
Events announced for 125th anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre and coup d’état